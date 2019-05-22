Lisa Weiss and Silas Berlin: Round two

On Tuesday, June 4, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a concert with pianists Lisa Weiss and Silas Berlin, their second collaborative piano recital, featuring Beethoven’s first and Haydn’s final piano sonatas, a set of Beethoven variations, and works by Chopin, Ellington/Tatum, and Debussy. According to a press release, this event is free, open to the public, and made possible by the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation. Refreshments will be served.

Lisa Weiss is a frequent visitor to the Vineyard who has performed numerous times on the Island as a soloist or in collaboration with singers, instrumentalists, and dancers. She studied at Harvard, Yale, and Peabody Conservatory. Her teachers have included Leo Litwin, Leon Kirchner, Richard Goode, and Leon Fleisher. She is a professor of music at Goucher College in Baltimore, and maintains an active performance career.

Silas Berlin is from Martha’s Vineyard. He plays both jazz and classical music and is a sophomore at UMass Amherst. He has studied with Lisa Rohn and Peter Mack, and currently studies with Judy Gordon. His father is the renowned jazz pianist Jeremy Berlin.