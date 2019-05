The Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association will hold a special tag sale in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School parking lot on Saturday, May 25, from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be fishing gear for shore fishermen and boaters, from novice to expert. Come find great deals on rods, reels, tackle, and waders. All money raised goes to the M.V. Surfcasters scholarship fund.