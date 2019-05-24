O.B. installs juice box

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Island is decorating itself with flags in Chilmark, bunting in Edgartown, and an electric panel in Oak Bluffs.

On Friday, electricians were busy installing a 10-foot electrical panel outfront of Nancy’s near the harbor. In a conversation with The Times, Oak Bluffs selectmen chair Brian Packish said his phone had been ringing off the hook all morning with complaints and inquiries into what exactly the metal box was.

“We’re going to have to find out more about it, get a better understanding,” Packish said. “I just don’t know.”

Packish added that the box was to power a portion of the harbor. He wasn’t sure why it was so large, but said it is most likely the code requirement.

Town administrator Bob Whritenour said the old non-functioning electrical panel had to be replaced with a new one which cost around $40,000.

Harbormaster Todd Alexander could not immediately be reached for comment.