Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tony Horwitz dies

Tony Horwitz, a Pulitzer prize winning journalist for the Wall Street Journal and a best-selling author who made his year-round home in West Tisbury, died suddenly Monday in Washington, D.C.

Horwitz, 60, had just released a new book, “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide.” He is survived by his wife, author Geraldine Brooks, and their sons Nathaniel and Bizu.

His latest book follows Frederick Law Olmstead’s journey through the south in the 1850s as an undercover correspondent for the New York Times.

“My journey in Olmsted’s wake opens in a seedy tavern — OK, two taverns — and a lot of beer flows before I drain the last, at a casino bar in Texas. My travels with Fred could reasonably be cast as a pub crawl across the old Confederacy,” Horwitz wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times on April 29. In that piece he wondered aloud if “bar-stool Democracy could save America,” adding that the best material for his book came from those tavern interviews.

“Now that I’m back home in Massachusetts, I listen differently when I hear comments that cast blue-collar conservatives as some sort of alien, monolithic species. I conjure instead the three-dimensional individuals I drank and debated with in factory towns, Gulf Coast oil fields and distressed rural crossroads,” he wrote. “And I hope they occasionally remember me. Not as a Fox-induced boogeyman on the bar TV, one of those ‘coastal elites’ dripping with contempt and condescension toward Middle America. But rather, as that guy from ‘up north’ who appeared on the next bar stool one Friday after work, asked about their job and life and hopes for the future, and thought what they said was important enough to write down.”

Along with his latest release, Horwitz’s books include New York Times bestsellers “Confederates in the Attic,” “Blue Latitudes,” and “A Voyage Long and Strange.”

Horwitz was a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated from Brown University. He was a fellow at Radcliffe Institute of Advanced Study.

Horwitz has written for The Times, including a tribute to Chilmark softball commissioner Bill Edison in 2017. “At 9 a.m. last Sunday, the game paused so the 50 or so players, spectators, and dog walkers present could honor the outgoing commish. Veteran pitcher Hans Solmssen, who began playing in Chilmark about the same time as Mr. Edison, read a history of the game and presented the commissioner with a plastic trophy. Sig Van Raan, another superannuated hurler, read a poem he’d composed, ‘The Boy of Summer,’ which rhymed ‘Peaked Hill’ with ‘softball legend Bill.’”

He was a frequent contributor to Islanders Write, an annual event sponsored by The Times that highlights writers with connections to the Vineyard. He was also a contributor to Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas.