Kelly Klaren is South Sectional finalist

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) first singles standout Kelly Klaren lost to Notre Dame (Hingham) No. 1 Alex Prudente 6-3, 6-1 in a hard-fought finals match in the MIAA Girls South Sectional Individual Tournament on Saturday at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett.

Tournament Director Bob Hohne presented Kelly with the finalist trophy and congratulated her on finishing among the state’s top eight players. Vineyard Coach Chris Scott stated, “Kelly faced outstanding opponents in each round of this tournament and she battled for every point in every match. She represented MVRHS with great effort, determination and sportsmanship.”