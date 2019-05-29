Oak Bluffs library to host adult spelling bee fundraiser

The Oak Bluffs Public Library and the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are pleased to announce a unique fundraiser: a night of food, fun, and competitive spelling with friends. And beer. According to a press release, the event will be held on Monday, June 10, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in the upstairs event space at the Barn Bowl & Bistro, 13 Uncas Ave., Oak Bluffs. Adults 18 and up can form teams of 2 to 5 people for an entry fee of $50, with half of the pool going to the Library Friends and half to the winning team, who will be crowned as 2019 Spelling Champions of Martha’s Vineyard. Audience members are welcome to attend for free, though donations to the Library Friends are strongly encouraged. All registration proceeds after prize distribution will benefit the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs to support their efforts to keep the library’s literacy programs soaring high this summer.

This will be an interactive event: creative team names and costumes are highly encouraged and will also win prizes. Allyson Malik, library director, will co-host the event with Abby Bender from Built on Stilts.

More information, rules, and online registration are available at oakbluffslibrary.org/bee. More information is also available by reaching out to Allyson Malik by phone: 508-693-9433 or email: amalik@clamsnet.org.