Leadership change at Big Brothers Big Sisters

Advisory board chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters on Martha’s Vineyard, Connie Alexander, will step down as chairwoman at the end of September.

For 13 years, Alexander has led the organization on the Island while working as a teacher at the Tisbury School and as a volunteer for the emergency foster care network.

“It has been a delightful honor to serve the Big Brothers Big Sisters program on Martha’s Vineyard,” Alexander said, according to the press release. “Special thanks go to all the Bigs, Littles and extended families which provide the foundation for this important mission. With the continued generosity of the island community and the strong commitment of our Hyannis and Boston colleagues, this Island program will continue to thrive.”

“We are forever grateful for Connie’s 13 years of leadership, dedication and vision for our program,” JR Mell, Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters said in the release. “I can unequivocally say that without Connie, our program would not be in existence on Island today.”

On October 1, Alexander will pass the torch to Stanley Startzell, who has been with the organization since 2012.

“I’m honored to chair such a dynamic board and continue the momentum for this valuable program,” Startzell said in the release. “The agency is on very solid footing to continue to serve more kids in need of a mentor.”