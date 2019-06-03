Condon moves on to New England Championships

1 of 2

Vineyarders figured in two of the most dramatic finishes of the day on Saturday in the All-State Outdoor Track and Field Championships sponsored by the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) at Westfield State University in Westfield.

Mackenzie Condon came from way back to finish second to Meg Hughes of Old Rochester Regional in the 400-meter low hurdles, and Nate Packer was a handspan away from qualifying for the New England Championships in the shot put.

In the most exciting minute of the day, Condon chased down Hughes who abandoned traditional race strategy and bolted from the starting line to open a 30-yard lead on the field. Condon likewise threw caution to the winds and sprinted after Hughes, erasing her lead to finish one stride (62.57 seconds) behind Hughes (61.79) at the finish line. Condon set a new personal record in that race.

“Mackenzie realized right away that she had to go. [Hughes] came out of the blocks in a dead sprint,” Martha’s Vineyard Regional Regional High School (MVRHS) coach Joe Schroeder said after the event.

MVRHS shot putter Nate Packer looked good to go to the New England Championships next week by finishing sixth in the shot with a 48 foot- 10 inch toss. Packer, however, was tied by Jackson Brigham of Swampscott, leading race officials to look to the second-best throw from each to determine the winner. Brigham had thrown eight inches longer than Packer in that throw and was selected as sixth-place finisher and New England qualifier.

After Packer and Schroeder verified the process, the consistently unflappable senior was calm. “I came in as a 10-seed so I’ll take seventh,” he said. Packer still has a chance at the New Englands if one of the other top six finishers declines to participate.

Condon qualified for the New Englands on Saturday with her second place 400-meter hurdles finish. Earlier in the week, Condon had a school record performance in winning the all-state pentathlon. The New England Championships do not offer the pentathlon event. On Saturday, she also finished seventh in the 100m hurdles with a 15:05 second time, well below her 15:31 qualifying time. Condon has also qualified for the national track event in the heptathlon and will journey to North Carolina A&T later this month to compete.

Vineyarder junior Dash Christy finished 22nd in the state in the 110 hurdles after tweaking a leg muscle in the preliminaries. After a fast start, Christy limped to the finish line in 15.96, just a half-second more than his qualifying time.