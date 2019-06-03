Island Home ferry delayed

1 of 4

Updated at 2:30 pm

Two cars were doused with hydraulic fluid in the MV Island Home vehicle bay as loading occurred for the noon crossing out of Vineyard Haven on Monday. The leak stemmed from a hydraulic component of a lift deck suspended above the main vehicle deck, Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times. Because the ferry was “lightly packed” SSA personnel were able reposition the vehicles from under the lift deck and cordon off the area.

SSA personnel swabbed up the deck of fluid and “used absorbent material to clean the bulk of it from their cars,” Driscoll said.

The cleanup was done en route to Woods Hole. The vessel wasn’t delayed in that crossing but the 1:15 pm crossing was about a half an hour late, Driscoll said. The 2:30 pm crossing from Vineyard Haven back to Woods Hole is expected to be delayed by 45 minutes, according to the SSA website.

Driscoll described the vehicle operators were “understanding and cooperative” and said the lift deck was safe prior to the leak and remains safe.

“We just can’t lower it,” he said.

SSA operations manager Mark Rozum reached out to the vehicle drivers, Driscoll noted, and told them to get estimates on what repairs might be needed. Once they have those, “we’ll move forward from there,” Driscoll said.

The SSA is investigating the cause of the leak.

Story was updated with more details.