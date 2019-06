A dead ray under one of the Tisbury Wharf Co. piers has become a Facebook star as Islanders try to identify the species. So far, most commenters, including Times WildSide columnist Matt Pelikan, believe the deceased creature is a torpedo ray, a fish related to sharks that can generate an electric current. Folks at Tisbury Wharf Co were unaware the ray was under the pier and plan to take a look and inform the harbormaster.