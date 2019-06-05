Aquinnah accepts assessors outsourcing bid

Aquinnah selectmen accepted a bid from the Regional Resource Group (RRG) to outsource the assessment of property values for the town.

At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, the board also appointed Elaine Vanderhoop and Gary Haley as the new assessors, after both Marsha Shufrin and Adam Wilson, the former assessors, recently resigned.

The decision by the town is the latest development in a long-running saga of contention and distrust between the board of selectmen and the board of assessors.

With regard to the bid for assessing services, the former board of assessors sent a letter to the president and regional tax assessor of RRG, Harold Scheid, stating that the decision by the selectmen to outsource came with no input from the board of assessors.

The letter also mentioned concerns for additional “amenities” offered by RRG that are priced beyond next year’s fiscal budget, but are essential for town government to function.

Angela Cywinski, the town’s paid assessor who is being replaced by the consultant, said functions such as reading deeds and charting cartographic maps would require additional fees to be paid to the company.

Another thing the letter took up was the responsibilities of the board of assessors to perform “mandated tasks that the outsourcing company are not contracted to perform,” the letter read.

“We do not have a concise delineation of the obligations this volunteer board will have to undertake without a paid assistant assessor or even a clerk to work with.”

The letter said assessors were present for the bid opening, and requested a copy of the proposal for review, but were never forwarded a copy.

“We do not believe outsourcing is a viable option for the town currently. As a result, we voted unanimously not to accept your proposal for outsourcing assessing services for the Town of Aquinnah,” the letter from the board of assessors read.

Concerning the board’s decision to outsource the town’s assessing services, Cywinski said selectmen “rushed through the decision with no rhyme or reason.” She suggested that proper procedures for terminating her position as the paid assistant assessor were not taken.

“The selectmen are bullying a 12-year employee. And there has been no disciplinary hearing — no one has come to me and told me the reason I am being laid off,” Cywinski said.

Cywinski said that, although RRG has experience working with small seasonal communities in Massachusetts, they have never worked with an oceanside resort community.

“The people that are going to suffer the most from this decision are seasonal taxpayers who won’t have a direct line of communication with the board of assessors,” Cywinski said.