‘Medical Marijuana: What It Is and What It’s Not,’ presented by Patient Centric MV

On Saturday, June 8, at 10:30 am at the West Tisbury library, Patient Centric MV’s dispensary manager Ray Whitaker and Intake clinician Kate Kretschmann will make a brief presentation followed by a Q and A session. Patient Centric MV is the Vineyard’s soon-to-be-opened medical marijuana dispensary, and there are a lot of questions surrounding marijuana use — medical or otherwise. Learn about how this centuries-old alternative treatment for many ills and ailments may help those who are suffering to finally find some relief. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit patientcentricmv.org.