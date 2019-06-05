Oak Bluffs: How lucky are we

Statistics say that soon senior citizens will make up the majority of the population of the town. But not to worry. I was just thinking of the many services already in place to help this aging population, now that I am part of that group. Our Police Department and EMS/Fire Department are just a phone call away from assisting us when needed, and store employees are always willing to lend an arm or carry our heavy packages. Many people walk along my street daily, and quite a few times — young or old — they stop an offer assistance when they spot me carrying packages from the car. It is so comforting to feel safe in the town in which you live. How lucky are we.

If you wondered what was going on in Alley Park, formerly Waban Park, on Saturday, no, it was not a firemen’s muster or training session. It was the wedding of Melanie Dixon and Matt Rivers. Three fire trucks were placed around the park: the Legion Pumper from Vineyard Haven, representing Melanie’s paternal grandfather, the late Vineyard Haven Assistant Chief Arthur Dixon, an Oak Bluffs truck in memory of Melanie’s maternal grandfather, the late Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Amaral, and the Oak Bluffs Ladder Truck, of which Matt’s maternal grandfather, the late Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Dennis Alley, was a member. So it was common ground for both families on that beautiful afternoon in the park. Melanie and Matt, longtime friends, were wed beneath a flower-decorated arch with the hats of the three chiefs placed on top. Susan Klein, the bride’s aunt, officiated at the ceremony, and what was first designated as the bride’s side and the groom’s side of seating soon just became blended families, as all were lifelong friends and neighbors. Laughter, smiles, and tears flowed freely, as did the obvious love all had for one another. The beautiful picture of happiness and caring filled the park with unbelievable vibes of love, which continued on to the reception at Farm Neck. Congratulations to all.

Condolences to the families of Billy Dias Jr. and Yvette Canha. I was sorry to hear of their deaths, as Billy was a neighbor of mine from Daggett Avenue, growing up, and Yvette a classmate at the old Tisbury High School. My sympathies to their friends and families.

1st Lt. Alicia Oliveira of Oak Bluffs recently graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. The course started off with 501 soldiers. Three hundred eighty-one graduated, including 12 females. Alicia’s parents are David and Margaret Oliveira, and her father David proudly pinned her wings onto her uniform at the ceremony. Congratulations to Alicia and her very supportive family.

Join the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center for a Literacy Lunch, a school readiness program for incoming kindergarteners and their adult caregivers. This program takes place at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven on the following Fridays: June 7, 14, 21 and 28, from noon to 1 pm. Each week Weezie will couple a story with a delicious lunch, and offer social connections for kids and caregivers.

Oak Bluffs eighth graders left for their annual trip to Philadelphia last Monday. They will enjoy sightseeing and exploring in this historic city for the rest of the week, returning to the Island on Friday, June 7.

The annual breakfast honoring the many volunteers at the school will take place Friday, June 7. From 7:45 to 9 am, these volunteers, who donate many hours helping where needed at the school, will be treated to a delicious breakfast in their honor.

Have you signed up for the Foxwoods trip sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging? If you are interested, you should sign up soon, as the trip takes place on June 18. The cost is $35 per person. This will cover your bus trip, and of course lunch and good food are provided by the casino. You will need to purchase your own boat ticket and bring spending money, but you will have 12 hours of fun, on the bus, the boat, and the casino.

Join Pat Law and her group ESP on Saturday at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, where they will entertain you with your favorite songs, and some new ones also, from 6 to 9 pm. The group includes Edie Medeiros on guitar and vocal, Merilee Fenner on bass, keyboard, and vocal, and Pat Law vocal. Guaranteed to be a night filled with music for your entertainment.

Birthday smiles to Woodside Village residents who celebrate during the month of June. They include Louisa Luening, Ann Hearn, Carol Loud, Joan Burden, Suzanne Walker, Agnes Bryant, Samuel Drake, and Mary MacManama.

Woodside Village looks pretty spiffy right now, due to the beautiful new pergola that enhances the entrance to the building, thanks to the MVRHS Building Trades Program. The pergola was constructed under their instructor, Bill Seabourne. Special thanks also go out to the MVRHS students who cleaned up the grounds at Woodside I as part of Give Back Day.

Happy birthday smiles for the month of June to the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Birthday Club. The June celebrants are Karen Burke, June 1, Jodi Flakenberg, June 7, Ernestine Kinnecom, June 8, Jocelyn Collman Walton, June 11, Del Valeriano, June 14, Jackie Dawley, June 16, Jane Drew, June 28, and Cindy Behringer and Marilyn Miller, June 30.

Birthday smiles to Ray Moreis on June 7, Bob Murphy on the 8th, and Katherine Colon on June 9. Suzanne Walker and Lisa Williston share the 10th, and Hilde Combra celebrates on June 11.

Wedding anniversary cheers to Will and Susan deBettencourt on June 10.

Enjoy your week. Peace.