Show respect for choice

To the Editor:

With women’s reproductive healthcare prominently in the news, the executive committee would like to ensure our community knows about the Island clinic. Operated on State Road by Health Imperatives, the family planning clinic continues to offer reproductive healthcare to anyone needing the services. Birth control, STI, HIV, and cancer screenings, Pap smears, and annual exams are available by appointment. Although the clinic doesn’t offer abortions or vasectomies, the Friends of Family Planning will reimburse expenses to the men and women who have to travel off-Island for these procedures. For details about us or services, please go to our website or Facebook page, or call the clinic.

Currently we are planning a few educational/community events. The first is a Jazz Brunch at the Ritz on Sunday, June 9, from 10 am to 2 pm. All proceeds will go directly to help Islanders. Please join us.

While being respectful of everyone’s right to their own opinion, and knowing abortion evokes strong feelings, we unequivocally believe in and support choice. A woman’s reproductive freedom is the cornerstone of all her freedom. The circumstances surrounding abortion should not matter. The choice is the woman’s, and the right to that choice has been protected by laws in the commonwealth of Massachusetts for many decades.

Our hope is that as fellow inhabitants of this Island, we can be respectful of and compassionate toward each other.

For the executive board of FOFP,

Susan Desmarais, Oak Bluffs

Regan Goldstein, Tisbury

Roger Maxfield, Edgartown

Sarah Monast, Edgartown

Nili Morgan, Tisbury

Terre D. Young, West Tisbury