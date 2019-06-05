A talk on Myanmar by Paul Garcia

On Thursday, June 13, at 4:30 pm, all are invited to the West Tisbury library for a presentation on Myanmar by world traveler and West TIsbury resident Paul Garcia. According to a press release, Garcia will present a slideshow about his recent trip to Myanmar. He will also bring along artifacts from his trip. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Born and raised in New York City, Paul Garcia spent his first summer on Martha’s Vineyard as a teenager in 1966. Garcia learned to fly planes in 1977 at Tradewinds Airport, where he obtained instrument certification and operated a small charter service for 25 years. Garcia also worked in the entertainment and fashion business in Europe, New York, and Los Angeles, owned and operated several nightclubs and restaurants in New York, and was the original partner of the Ocean Club in Vineyard Haven. Garcia was also a manager for the Hot Tin Roof, and operated Back Alley’s/Garcia’s Deli from 2001 to 2010. He has traveled extensively in Southeast Asia and the Far East every year since 2014.