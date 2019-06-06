Major electrical work almost done at SSA terminal

The Steamship Authority has replaced two damaged transformer blocks at its Vineyard Haven terminal. Eversource crews began remounting 4,000 volt transformers atop the blocks Thursday morning. The blocks are SSA property, while the transformers are Eversource property. Each block was cracked and crumbling with one block held together with chains. The SSA blamed their condition on one or more truck strikes, while Tisbury building inspector Ken Barwick said wave action from a storm caused the damage. The terminal has run on a rental generator throughout the week while the work was underway. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said he expects normal power to be restored on Friday.