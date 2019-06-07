Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Katama Cheat Sheet

1 of 8

Along the south shore of Edgartown is a region called Katama Plains, 190 acres of pure beauty. With the Edgartown Great Pond on the West, Katama Bay on the East and the endless views over the Atlantic Ocean to the south, the beautiful, one-of-a-kind waterfront properties are some of the most sought after on the Island. The coastal neighborhood of Katama has a long history of being one of the most popular summer-time destinations on Martha’s Vineyard. Everything about it speaks of the laid-back, breezy atmosphere of the Island. This means that it has always been, and will likely always be, a hot area for real estate, no matter what the market is like everywhere else.

There is more about Katama than the coastal views that make it appealing to vacationers and year-round residents alike. The neighborhood atmosphere is heartwarming, family-friendly, and there is plenty to do and see any time of year. This means that premier properties in this location go fast. When you spot a property that you love, it’s best to move sooner rather than later.

The list of activities that you and your family can enjoy in Katama is endless. To get your ocean fill, South Beach is located along the southern edge of the neighborhood and offers great surf and rapid waters, as well as a calm waterfront location on the salt-pond side. If you prefer the Atlantic Ocean while staying dry, you can launch your boat at The Boat Landing in southeast Katama. And if you’re into watersports, Katama Bay is a popular spot for activities like kayaking, kiteboarding, and windsurfing.

Katama has a small public airfield used by daytrippers and area residents, and is home to the Right Fork Diner, a popular eatery, which features freshly caught local seafood, as well as a variety of American classics. And, of course, the Katama General Store, where you can find sandwiches, snacks, necessities and gifts alike while enjoying the farm store feel.

If you are looking for a true luxury property on Martha’s Vineyard, Katama will not disappoint. Some of the Island’s most beautiful, sprawling estates are in this region.

Move in and enjoy this summer! 19 Old Dunham Corner Way is a solidly built home; spacious, comfortable, and versatile — perfect for either seasonal or year-round use. Pristine, meticulously maintained with lush gardens, the home has a finished basement and is being offered turnkey. The inside has an open concept floor plan with a huge kitchen with updated appliances and a breakfast area with a bay window looking out onto the pines. I have a particular affinity to Ocean Pines because it is one of the closest neighborhoods to the beach (1½ miles) with tall trees. Ocean Pines has its own tennis courts and about a mile to town and ½ mile to Right Fork Diner

Modern katama farmhouse with pool! 17 Thaxter Lane is in a quiet Katama neighborhood near South Beach. This modern farmhouse hs an open design comprised of nearly 3900 square feet of living space, perfect for casual island living and entertaining. The home opens up to an expansive deck, patio and a heated pool — all surrounded by a beautiful landscape of mature plantings and colorful perennial gardens. There is also a game room and bonus finished space with a half-bath above the detached one-car garage. You can land your single-engine plane at the airfield and be a 10 minute walk to your home.

New custom home with heated pool! 20 West Street is an exciting opportunity in the heart of Katama with easy access to South Beach, a heated 18 x 35 gunite pool with stone patio, detached screened gazebo with a 2-sided stone fireplace, expansive back deck, finished basement, and studio with bath over the garage. This 4-bedroom home features 5,000 sq. ft. of finished living space with ageless craftsmanship and beautiful finishes throughout and is sited on a private 1.5 acre lot in a well established high-end neighborhood.

Katama gem with association beach and dock! 21 Down Harbor Road is located in Down Harbor Association which is well-known for its amenities and proximity to town and South beach. The home itself is in move-in condition and has an open-plan living area. A three-season porch with adjacent deck is the place to relax with friends and family. There are 5 bedrooms in total, including a master bedroom suite and four additional guest bedrooms. The path to the association beach and dock is adjacent to the house, and it is just 370 yards to the private beach.

