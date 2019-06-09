New port captain resigns from SSA

Jordan Baptiste has resigned as Steamship Authority port captain, a position he assumed in April.

“Capt. Baptiste resigned his position from the Steamship Authority effective May 31, 2019,” Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote Sunday in an email responding to an inquiry by The Times into Baptiste’s status.

Driscoll pointed to a May 27 incident but neither wrote precisely what that incident entailed nor wrote that the incident triggered the resignation.

“The Steamship Authority is aware of the incident involving Capt. Jordan Baptiste that occurred on May 27, 2019,” he wrote. “We cannot comment on Capt. Baptiste’s personnel information specifically; however, in general, we can say that, prior to hiring an employee, the Steamship Authority performs a background check through ADP, a nationally renowned human resources firm. In addition, holders of a master mariner credential must consent to a check of their National Driver Registry record for driving under the influence (DUI) or reckless driving convictions by the U.S. Coast Guard prior to the credential being issued or renewed.”

Baptiste is a 2000 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. In a prepared statement released at the time of his hire, Baptiste said he was “extremely excited for the opportunity to be joining the SSA.” Prior to taking the job, he lived in Clearwater, Fla., with his family.

With the position now vacant, the SSA is seeking new candidates, Driscoll wrote.