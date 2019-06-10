Expansive Vineyard residence to be auctioned

An 11,000 square-foot residence on a 22-acre property in Edgartown is headed to auction without reserve at the end of the month.

The 10 and 12 Boldwater Road property is being auctioned by Concierge Auctions through Gerret Conover of LandVest MV.

The owners of the property are listed as Frank N. Newman and Lizabeth A. Newman of New York, NY. The Newmans purchased the property in 1999 for $2.9 million, according to Edgartown assessors records. Both the appraised and assessed value list the property at $8 million.

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and featuring stonework by Lew French, the house comes with seven bedrooms, eight full and three half baths, Wi-Fi, chef’s kitchen, great room with a 20-foot cathedral ceiling, and multiple fireplaces.

The entire second floor of the home is a master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, his and hers bathrooms, and French doors that open to two private decks. Rooms include a library with a fireplace, a study with a fireplace, and a dining room with a fireplace. Office space with work stations, a family room, wine cellar, and a children’s playroom round out the rest. Original artwork by Vineyard artist Margot Datz comes with the home.

Amenities continue outside with a 20-by-60 foot swimming pool and pool house, complete with a gym, sauna, and massage room. There’s a jacuzzi, decks, built-in grill, two private ponds, flower gardens, vegetable garden, and a blueberry patch.

Owning the home comes with access to Premier Boldwater Association tennis courts, private access to Edgartown Great Pond, and a private South Shore Beach.

The property was previously listed for $12 million through LandVest, but will go to auction without reserve. Bidding will be held online through Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace on June 25 and close June 28. Registration is required to bid online at conciergeauctions.com.