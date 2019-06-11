Buttigieg plans ‘grassroots conversation’ at PAC

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election, will be on the Island Saturday, July 6, for what’s being called a “grassroots conversation.” From 4 to 5:30 pm Buttigieg, the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the more than 20 Democratic candidates for president, will speak at the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS.

Tickets are available in levels. Students can grab tickets for $15, a supporter ticket goes for $25, to be a Champion, it is $100, and a co-host spot is $250. Ticket purchases are a direct contribution to Mayor Pete’s campaign, and must be purchased online prior to attendance — you can RSVP at http://bit.ly/PeteMV.

Any questions can be addressed to RSVP@peteforamerica.com