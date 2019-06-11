Lady Martha expected back Thursday

The Hy-Line ferry MV Lady Martha is expected to return to service June 13 after damage it sustained scraping the Oak Bluffs Jetty sent it to Fairhaven Shipyard for repairs.

“Work on Lady Martha should be completed late today or early tomorrow,” Hy-Line vice president Murray Scudder emailed The Times. “[The] Coast Guard will then have to come back in to reinspect the vessel. We expect to be back in service on Thursday.”

Lady Martha received damage to its stem and plating on the starboard hull, Scudder wrote.

As a result, the shipyard had to “crop out” and replace portions of those parts of the vessel, he wrote.

The Hy-Line vessel Vineyard Lady has been covering for Lady Martha on an amended schedule.