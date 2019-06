1 of 3

The driver of a UPS truck was not injured, but the top of his brown truck sheared off as it crashed into the woods on Old County Road in West Tisbury Tuesday. The windshield of the step van was smashed.

The crash happened at around 3:30 pm. The road is completely shut down in both directions.

Packages are strewn all over the woods.

The driver could be seen speaking with police at the scene.

A second UPS truck is at the scene to collect the packages.