42nd annual VCOH bake sale

The 42nd annual Vineyard Committee on Hunger (VCOH) Bake Sale will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 10 am until 2 pm under the linden tree on Main Street in Vineyard Haven. The sale will honor Elaine Eugster, who died last January. According to a press release, VCOH was founded on the Island in the 1970s to raise community awareness about world hunger. Each summer the committee gathers on Main Street to sell pastries, cookies, breads, and muffins. Bread, the staff of life, will be the main item for sale. Proceeds will remain on the Island to benefit families in need.

The VCOH is an educational, advocacy, and fundraising group. The funds raised by the group are distributed to four major relief groups on the Island: Island Food Pantry, Serving Hands Food Distribution, Family to Family Holiday Meals, and Meals on Wheels. VCOH also holds fundraisers where the monies may go to other organizations for domestic and international relief. For more information, call Betty Burton at 508-693-5339. Cash donations happily received by mailing to VCOH, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.