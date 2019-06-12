Brew and bee event a success

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs, we wish to acknowledge and show our appreciation to our super-innovative library director, Allyson Malik, and the event’s creator, Abby Bender, who made last night’s event one to remember. It could not have happened without our volunteers and the Barn Bowl & Bistro, which hosted the event. The attendance, enjoyment, and excitement exceeded all expectations. It was an amazing night.



We now expect this to be an annual event, and look forward to seeing more people next year.

Abraham and Rachel Seiman, co-presidents

Library Friends of Oak Bluffs