Headed for a reckoning

To the Editor:

I picked up a copy of the Mueller Report ($9 at Amazon) and found a ready parallel in history:

On Saturday, June 17, 1972, burglars broke into the Democratic National Headquarters at the Watergate in Washington, D.C. This led to President Nixon’s resignation.

On Saturday June 17, 2017, President Trump requested White House counsel Don McGahn terminate Robert Mueller as special counsel. McGahn opted to resign, then changed his mind.

The effort to silence Mueller was the most egregious incident of obstruction of justice cited in the report.

Now that the House Judiciary Committee has opened hearings into the Mueller Report, I feel we are on the road to bring a reckoning to the Trump administration.

Thomas Dresser

Oak Bluffs