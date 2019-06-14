A murder mystery for a mystery writer

Mystery writer Cynthia Riggs found herself in the midst of a murder mystery at her home in West Tisbury Thursday afternoon after over a dozen ducks, chickens, and guinnea hens were massacred by an unknown assailant. Riggs wasn’t home when the birds were killed — between noon and 3 pm during bouts of heavy rain. A woman who rents a cottage from Riggs and tends to the birds came home and found dead birds and feather clusters all over the property, Riggs said.

“It appeared to be a dog because of the bite marks on the ducks,” West Tisbury Animal Control Officer Anthony Cordray said.

“A couple ducks had their backs broken,” he said, which in addition to the size of the bites shaped his belief the dog was of a larger size. Cordray said he found no prints and no feces and has little to go on right now. He has reviewed all the dog licenses in the neighborhood

“None of them really fit the description,” he said. This led him to wonder if it might be a visitor’s dog. He didn’t think it was the work of a coyote and noted only one is known to be on-Island.

Cordray characterized wholesale poultry killings like this as “pretty rare” and said he sympathizes with Riggs because the birds were more pets than livestock.

Riggs said up until this incident, the birds lived in what she described as a “peaceable kingdom.” The have a nighttime enclosure but they were out in the yard that afternoon, she noted.

A rooster and two Plymouth Rock hens have yet to be accounted for, she said, though their feathers were found.

Riggs hopes West Tisbury residents and visitors to the town will remember to adhere to the town’s dog bylaw. In essence, Cordray said the bylaw isn’t a leash law, however it stipulates owners must keep dogs under their control or on their property.