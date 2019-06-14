Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: A stroll through Menemsha

1 of 6

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, by Fred Roven, Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

Menemsha, a picturesque fishing village which, fortunately, has kept much of its old New England character. The beach at Menemsha draws people all summer long, and is especially popular as the best place on the Island from which to watch a colorful sunset.

Menemsha includes all the area that surrounds Menemsha Pond: the fishing village itself, Lobsterville, Pease’s Point, and the North Shore properties within walking distance to the village. The fishing village is a perfect example of time standing still, blended with all that is new, and from shabby to chic. The meaning of Menemsha is “still water” and if you take a slow paddle from Menemsha Bight, through Menemsha Creek, Menemsha Pond, and Nashaquitsa you will get the meaning long before the end of your paddle. You might even make it to Stonewall if the water level is right. Historically, the village was known as Creekville and was just a narrow waterway, with the towns of Aquinnah and Chilmark uncertain where the bounds are to this day.

And, oh what Menemsha has to offer: Among the most exciting sunsets on the Island, “Back Door” dinners either to eat on the Homeport deck as the sun sets or to bring home for a gathering of family and friends, softserve at the Galley or snacks at the Bite, an array of ocean delights at the fish markets, and walking past history in the form of fishing shacks and a commercial fishing village..

17 Chowder Kettle Lane is one of my favorites in Menemsha and a surprise because of all it offers. Of course there are dramatic sunsets you can view from a first or second floor screened porch. The home, which is a short stroll to the village for a fish sandwich and a swim at the beach, is a remodeled beach-themed, seaview cottage that oozes with charm. There is a lot of living available in the property with a water view office, a “bonus” room and a one bedroom, one bath guest cottage. After you do your food shopping on your drive up-Island, you may never leave the charming and historic enclave that is Menensha.

The Post and Beam home at 11 Howell Lane exudes fine craftsmanship, built with red oak timber frame, quarter sawn red oak floors, radiant heat, Alaskan yellow cedar shakes, copper gutters and mahogany barn doors. A new, Gunite salt water pool sits close to the house, patio and the expansive lawn and gardens beyond. There is a 1,000 SF heated, timber frame garage ready to convert to a first floor master suite, a family rec room or whatever fits your needs. The property is close enough to the village for an evening stroll for those spectacular sunsets and has access for paddling on Menemsha Pond.

22 Larsen Lane is a unique opportunity to enjoy the Vineyard the way it used to be on this lovely country lane just steps from the Homeport and Menemsha Pond. This charming, fully renovated expanded cape offers three full floors of living space with three bedrooms, three baths plus, a sun room and a large finished basement. The cottage feel is maintained with a beach theme design including wainscoting and rich wood floors. And, because this is Menemsha, you, your family and those guests who are certain to arrive have the unique ability to walk to a day at the beach, watch a Menemsha sunset, go to dinner and never have to get into a car or struggle to find a coveted parking space.

Priced at only $949,000, 4 Peases Point is an ideal Island getaway in perfect, move-in condition and ready to be an income producer when you are not in residence. The home was renovated in 2004 with a new kitchen including granite counters, new appliances, updated bathrooms, a new roof and fills the Vineyard must-have with a new outdoor shower. The property is very private down an idyllic country lane and still just minutes to the Village for fishing off the jetty, an early morning swim or idyllic sunset lobster dinner.

