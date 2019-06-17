Cuttyhunk Elementary graduates its last student

Gwen Lynch, 14, may have been alone as a student, but she certainly wasn’t alone at her graduation ceremony Monday.

Surrounded by family, friends, selectmen, state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and actress Jenny Slate, Gwen received her diploma from the Cuttyhunk Elementary School, finishing top of her class. It also attracted nearly a dozen media representatives from Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, and CBS.

Monday’s graduation ceremony began with speeches from Michelle Carvalho, Gwen’s teacher and Margaret Frieswyk, the school’s superintendent.

Slate’s speech was a celebration of her time spent with Gwen. She detailed their walks around Cuttyhunk and said there wasn’t much advice she could give the young graduate aside from sticking to the path she was already on and continuing to be a strong and confident young woman.

Recognition and celebration of Gwen traveled from afar as Fernandes presented her with official citations from the Massachusetts State House and Senate, another from Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and a third from U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren.

Gwen’s speech was about her time growing up on a small island, learning to love all it offered. She also read an original poem accompanied by music — all met with thunderous applause.

After the ceremony, Gwen buried a small time capsule near the one-room schoolhouse she had attended for many years.

Next up for Gwen is Tilton Academy in New Hampshire.

“I’m so happy,” Gwen said, adding she would miss her Island. “I’m excited to leave.”

With its last graduate walking away, Carvalho has pitched using the one-room schoolhouse as a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Academy with school districts sending students to the tiny island.

This story will be updated with more details and photos from the ceremony.