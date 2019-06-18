Geoff Rose has proven himself

To the Editor:

Over the past 6 years, I’ve watched Geoff Rose navigate a daunting gauntlet of federal, state, and municipal rules and regulations, with patience and forthrightness, to bring the safe and responsible use of marijuana to patients and customers alike on Martha’s Vineyard. His unflagging commitment has been tested at all levels starting in 2013 when he, among four applicants, were all turned down for a medical marijuana license. He was the only one to repeat the arduous application process. His perseverance proved successful and was granted a license in 2016 to provide medical marijuana. The road blocks continued as he was faced with opposition from neighbors in the Light Industrial District of West Tisbury when trying to set up his combined cultivation building and dispensary — all in compliance with the town bylaws. Geoff chose to listen to their concerns and decided to establish a separate dispensary on State Road, at an increased cost and operational challenge for him.



Now, his attempts to open a marijuana retail shop in Vineyard Haven have been met with pushback by local business establishments. Based on Geoff’s experience in West Tisbury, I have confidence that he will work with the business community to find a viable solution. He has reached out extensively to the community with meetings and talking one on one with concerned individuals. We need to support Geoff in his efforts so that he can see the process through to the end and we can, at long last, get what we voted for and have been waiting to have on the Island. Not to mention, 6 percent of gross revenues go back into the community for capital improvements and public safety, and more local jobs created. Thank you Geoff for staying the course.

Basia Jaworska

Vineyard Haven