SSA promotes Rozum to treasurer/comptroller

In Hyannis Tuesday, the board of the Steamship Authority unanimously appointed the ferry line’s operations manager Mark Rozum to the position of treasurer/comptroller effective July 1. Rozum fills a vacancy left by Gerald Murphy last year and takes weight off general manager Robert Davis, who had been performing double-duty.

The SSA secured the services of KLR executive search group to find and vet candidates, Davis told the board. Of some possible 600 candidates, the field was narrowed to 80 candidates and then to six external candidates and three internal candidates.

KLR did the initial round of interviews with these nine people, Davis said.

“Viable candidates,” as he put it, were then interviewed by himself, general counsel Terence Kenneally, and newly retained human resources director Janice Kennefick. Rozum rose to the top of the heap, Davis said, and was selected, among other reasons, because of his extensive experience with the workings of various parts of the Steamship Authority and due to his skill with accountancy.

Chairman Robert Jones, Banstable’s representative on the board, congratulated Rozum after the vote and the audience broke into applause.