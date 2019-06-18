Wild crash at SSA Vineyard Haven terminal

1 of 4

A Ford Super Duty pickup smashed into a Cottle’s flatbed semi in the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal early Tuesday morning as the MV Woods Hole was loading for its first run. The impact lifted the semi trailer and sent radiator steam hissing from the crumpled hood of the Ford. Local mariner Lynne Fraker was at the foot of the ramp to the Woods Hole when the accident happened. A minute or so earlier she had crossed the terminal lot from the VTA bus stop with a handful of people. She was skeptical she or those she walked with could have dodged the truck had they walked across a few moments earlier.

“Could we have gotten out of the way? I don’t think so,” she said.

Tisbury Fire, EMS, and Police swarmed the scene as the Woods Hole left the slip. It is unclear the extent of injuries to those who were inside the pickup truck.

This is a developing story.