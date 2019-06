The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury hosts its annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 22, from 12 to 4 pm. Enjoy delicious shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, whipped cream, and strawberry smoothies. Get beautiful handcrafted jewelry at the vintage jewelry table, and relax on the church lawn with some lemonade sold by the Sunday school children. All proceeds of this fundraiser support the church and the Island community.