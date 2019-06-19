Desperate for chocolate reprieve

To the Editor:

Today’s Friday, June 7, MV Times Minute has a story headlined “Sweet news tip sounds sadly sour.” The reporter had heard a rumor that Chilmark Chocolates might remain open after December 31, 2019. Unfortunately, the rumor is untrue.

I’m writing to urge, indeed beg, that someone find a way to keep the venerable institution open for many years to come. Many up-Islanders remember Humphreys Bakery in North Tisbury. It was a great loss when it closed. The Vineyard Haven branch is much farther away, and not the same.

It would be wonderful if we didn’t have to lose Chilmark Chocolates, too. Can anyone make today’s untrue rumor come true? Please!

Ann Lees

Chilmark