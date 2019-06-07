Sweet tidbit melts away

You may have heard some murmurs about a certain beloved Island chocolate shop changing its December closure plans to remain open in another form.

There’s nothing that motivates a newsroom like breaking chocolate news, so The Times launched an investigation to uncover the potentially sweet news. Unfortunately, the hearsay was nothing but hopeful crumbs. A Chilmark Chocolates clerk referred this reporter to the letter posted on the shop’s wall announcing the official closing in December 2019.

Attempts to reach the owners, Mary Beth Grady and Allison Burger, were unsuccessful.

What we can be thankful for, though, is that the Island institution remains open throughout the summer, Thursday through Sunday, 11:30 am to 4:30 pm. However, the shop is known to unexpectedly close for brief periods, so do what our office did and stock up!