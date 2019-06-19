MVRHS baseball team to be honored at Fenway

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) baseball team was named as a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Team Sportsmanship Award winner for the 2019 season, the MIAA announced on Tuesday.

The team, first-year coach Kyle Crossland and his staff will be honored for the statewide award at Fenway Park on Saturday when the Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Vineyarders finished 12-9 this season and qualified for the state tournament.

“The coaching staff is very proud to receive this award,” Coach Crossland said. “It is a testament to our players’ commitment to treating the game with respect and representing our island with class. We are honored to receive it.”

MVRHS Principal Sara Dingledy wrote in an email to The Times, “This is a first year coach and a great group of student athletes who have had a great season all around. Honestly, the sportsmanship award feels as good as a championship. It speaks to adult and student leadership, and all the values we are working to instill through sport.”