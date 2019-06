To the Editor:

It is always appropriate to fix and clean when guests are expected. Oak Bluffs summer guests are welcomed to town by the dilapidated building called the Variety Store. The Island Theater looks good in comparison. Tisbury summer guests will miss their appointments if they are guided by the grandfather clock on Main Street ,which only shows the correct time twice a day. Time for someone to take corrective action.

Jack Rollins

Vineyard Haven