O.B. officials hit with federal lawsuit

The Town of Oak Bluffs and several Oak Bluffs officials have been named as defendants in a recently filed a federal lawsuit. The nine-count suit alleges the town and officials conspired to deprive local property owners John and Susan Zarba of their “constitutional rights to both procedural and substantive due process,” as well as their “equal protection” under the law. The suit also alleges the town and the officials acted “under the color of state law to intentionally deprive the plaintiffs of their federal constitutional property rights.”

The officials named are building inspector Thomas Perry, former building inspector Mark Barbadoro, town administrator Robert Whritenour, principal assessor David Bailey, present and past members of the Zoning Board of Appeals (Joe Re, George Warren, Andrea Rogers, Kris Chvatal, and Peter Yoars), and town attorneys Michael Goldsmith and Ron Rappaport. The firm of Reynolds, Rappaport, Kaplan and Hackney, which Goldsmith and Rappaport belong to, is also named as a defendant.

The Zarbas and the Town of Oak Bluffs have had a drawn out battle in land court over a setback violation, among other zoning issues. A decision from Land Court Judge Robert Foster is pending after the two sides last appearance before him in February.

Susan Zarba told The Times she and her husband filed suit in federal court in part because though land court could rectify some issues, it cannot make them “whole” again, and cannot address federal civil rights violations. “We are now suing for remedy,” she said. Zarba said her family’s property, livelihood, and health have been adversely affected by the actions of the defendants in the suit.

She pointed out a temporary occupancy permit for a guest house they lived in elapsed on May 24 and that the town hasn’t reissued it. They had been living in the guesthouse and renting their main house, she said, and were forced to vacate because the permit wasn’t reissued.

“They ignored it, which means they denied it,” Zarba said of her recent application for the permit.

Town administrator Robert Whritenour refuted Zarba’s comment, and said the town has never denied the Zarbas a temporary occupancy permit, though he couldn’t produce a valid temporary occupancy permit when asked by The Times. He suggested The Times file a records request. Whritenour declined to comment on the federal suit except to say he wasn’t aware one had been filed and that the town’s insurance provider might muster lawyers in such a situation. As to land court, he said the town was “dragged” into that situation and he and other officials had bent over backwards to accommodate the Zarbas but could not appease them. He described the matter as a “minor” zoning issue that could have been resolved without litigation. He also described interactions with the Zarbas as “acerbic” and said the town maintains the right to defend itself.

Mark Barbadoro, who is presently building commissioner of Fitchburg, said “that’s news to me,” when asked about the suit. As to the land court case he said, “I supported that case. I think they are in violation.”

Llewellyn Rogers described the case as “messy since day one” and described it as similar to a “feud between the [Hatfields] and McCoys.” He was also unaware of the suit, but not surprised because from time-to-time the ZBA is named in suits.

Former ZBA chairman Kris Chvatal said he wasn’t aware of the suit and when informed of who the plaintiffs were he said, “That nonsense.”

“Haven’t seen it yet,” Brian Packish, chairman of the board of selectmen said. No selectmen were named in the suit. As he has done in the past, Packish declined to comment on the land court case.

Judge Leo T. Sorokin has been assigned to the case in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Boston.

The Zarbas are pro se litigants.

This is a developing story.