Some sparks fly at forum held by VTA bus drivers

About 40 people showed Saturday for a town hall-style meeting at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School to hear from VTA bus drivers about the potential for a strike.

The drivers and their union, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), have been trying to get Transit Connection Inc. (TCI), the drivers’ parent company, back to the negotiating table.

This meeting comes as the Island’s busy tourist season is heating up.

Though it lasted for just a little more than an hour, it became contentious at times. When a TCI representative said, “I’m in favor of unions,” someone in the audience shouted back an obscenity.

“They hear us, but they don’t listen,” one driver said.

Several members of the public spoke during the forum, including Sara Nevin. Nevin is disabled and counts on VTA buses to get around because cabs are so expensive, she said. She appreciates the independence that the bus service provides.

Prior to the meeting, Richard Townes, one of the VTA drivers, told The Times that the VTA has not attempted to get TCI back to the table.

Earlier this month, at the last negotiating session between the two sides, TCI made a final contract offer.

We’ll be updating this story.