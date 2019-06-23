Cleanup in produce after crash into Cronig’s

1 of 3

A crash at up-Island Cronig’s supermarket sent some groceries flying off the shelves Sunday afternoon.

Photos show potatoes strewn across the floor, as well as other items. There also appeared to be a broken pipe at the scene with water coming from it.

A woman who answered the phone at Cronig’s owner Steve Bernier’s home said he hadn’t been to the store and would have no comment. “The staff has it under control,” she said.

Another photograph from the scene shows damage to the outside of the building. The wall is pushed in and shingles are splintered.

It’s unclear at this time whether there were any injuries at the store.

This is a developing story.