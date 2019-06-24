Elio Silva plans multi-use property in Oak Bluffs

Elio Silva, the owner of Vineyard Grocer in Vineyard Haven, is planning to build a multi-use property in the southern woodlands area of Oak Bluffs.

Silva purchased the 7.78 acres of land, separated into four lots, in February from Ronald Gamba for $2 million, according to county records.

Silva floated the idea of opening a new grocery store at the corner of Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and Gamba Road in Oak Bluffs at prior town planning board meetings.

The land is situated in an area the town refers to as the southwest corridor. If built, the store would sit across from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and near the YMCA. Silva’s parcels also abut town land that is planned to be developed into affordable housing and several residential properties.

Plans for the project include 24 year-round residential units, as well as space for the Island Food Pantry, MVY Coop & Health Food Education, and a Vineyard Grocer & Health Food Store.

Silva told The Times he is primarily focused on housing for the Island’s year-round workforce such as teachers and firefighters, for example. In addition to workforce housing above his proposed grocery store, Silva would have housing units.

Ewell Hopkins, the Oak Bluffs planning board chairman, told The Times Silva has two options going forward. He can either change the zoning in the area from residential to light industrial, which would require a two-thirds vote at town meeting or he can apply for a Chapter 40B permit, a state statute that enables local zoning board of appeals (ZBA) to approve affordable housing developments under flexible rules if at least 25 percent of the units are designated affordable housing.

The project would be appealing to Oak Bluffs, which is home to a majority of the Island’s nonprofits, many of which reside in the southern corridor. A private business in the area would provide the town with property tax revenue.

Silva is seeking support through online petition signatures on his website, www.vineyardgrocer.com.

Silva was scheduled to speak about economic sustainability as part of the World Market Mondays speaker series Monday, June 24, at 3:30 pm at the West Tisbury Grange Hall.