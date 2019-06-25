Two injured in truck crash

A small dump truck went off the road on Old County Road in West Tisbury Tuesday afternoon at about 3:20 crashing into a wooded area. Two people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The crash occurred in the same vicinity where a UPS truck went off the road earlier this month. You could still see the tracks and where chainsaws had to be used to remove trees before pulling the UPS truck out of the woods.

West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella said he had to break the windshield to get people out of the truck.

There are no further details available at this time.