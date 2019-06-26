It’s credit or debit at Tisbury LDO 

The town of Tisbury’s local dropoff (essentially the town’s transfer station for trash) will soon only be accepting debit/credit cards and checks with a new point of sale system.

Receipts can be printed, emailed, or texted at the time of sale.

The new system goes into effect July 1, though DPW director Ray Tattersall told The Times that it’s being tested. He expects there will be some pushback to the “no cash” at the LDO, but over time people will adjust to the new system.

“This will help us keep track of what’s being dumped up there,” he said.