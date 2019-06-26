Stargazing for all ages with Mark Alan Lovewell

On Monday, July 1, at 9 pm, at the Grange Hall, Mark Alan Lovewell will talk about the stars above us under the full moon. According to a press release, you can discover the stars through the eyes of a Martha’s Vineyard amateur astronomer. Lovewell will talk about the planets, stars, galaxies, and the value of being able to look out into the stars from the vantage point of Martha’s Vineyard. Discover all that the skies have to offer. Binoculars are not necessary, but please bring your own if you wish to use them. This program is free, open to the public, and presented by the West Tisbury library. Children must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

Rain date/overcast sky date is Wednesday, July 3, at 9 pm at Grange Hall.

This program is part of “Science is Everywhere,” a STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering, and math) event series at the West Tisbury library created for children, tweens, and teens. This series is made possible by a “Science is Everywhere” LSTA grant (Library Services and Technology Act) administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. These funds enable the West Tisbury library to provide opportunities for kids and families to participate in enjoyable and engaging programs, while creating positive experiences with topics in STEM.