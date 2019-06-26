Teen Summer Series 2019

Supported by the M.V. Vision Fellowship, Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal member David Vanderhoop offers a new pilot program at Sassafras Earth Education this summer on seven consecutive Mondays.

According to a press release, the new teen program will integrate three areas: Nature Connection — caretaking the earth and permaculture practices; Decolonizing Our Minds and Hearts — taking a look at the history of native people and people of color, historic trauma, and white privilege; and Healthy Lifestyle Choices — wild/ancestral foods, sit spots, and peaceful communication skills.

The program offers full scholarships to Wampanoag/Native youth, youth of color, and other youth who need it. Geared for teens ages 14 and up, the program meets Mondays from 9 am to 3 pm, from July 1 to August 12, with an optional overnight experience at the conclusion from Monday, August 12, until Tuesday, August 13, at Sassafras, 5 Church St., Aquinnah.

For more information about how to sign up, about the scholarships, and about the program, visit

sassafrasmvy.org or call 508-560-2969.