‘Writing Through’: Poetry anthology book launch

Writing Through, an international educational charity, is hosting a book launch on Wednesday, July 3, at 4:30 pm at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, its new book, “Writing Through: An Anthology of Poems from the Magic Pencils,” is an anthology of English-language poetry written by its student workshop participants in Cambodia, Singapore, and Vietnam. There will be readings from the book by Sue Guiney, founder of Writing Through, and a short film about the organization. Books will be available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public.

Sue Guiney is a novelist, poet, and the founder of Writing Through. Her fiction and poetry have been published widely throughout the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Her own writing led to the development of her nonprofit, Writing Through, which uses creative writing to develop thinking skills and self-esteem to at-risk populations around the world. Guiney lives in Chilmark. For more information, please visit writingthrough.org.