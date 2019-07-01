Driver charged with OUI in three-car crash

“I know that crash was my fault because when [you’re] drinking, it’s always your fault. It is what it is.” That’s what Marcione Pereira Vidal allegedly told Tisbury Police at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital following a three-vehicle crash on June 21 in front of the Scottish Bakehouse. Tisbury Police charged Vidal with operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation. Vidal is from Las Vegas yet has a Massachusetts license, according to a police report. The accident severely damaged the Infinity SUV operated by Vidal, a Chevy pickup operated by Chilmark resident Alexia Jason, and a Toyota pickup operated by West Tisbury resident David Atwood. Four people were taken from the scene to hospital.

The police report from the crash was released Monday after a public records request.

Asked at the scene if he’d consumed alcohol, Vidal allegedly told police “yeah, 4 or 5 beers,” the report states. Police noted Vidal was allegedly slow to respond to questions and “his speech was slurred and he spoke with a thick tongue.”

Police spoke with Atwood and Jason at the hospital, a report indicates, and they reported “a silver car coming towards them in their lane at a high rate of speed” and that they could not get out of the way.

A witness eating lunch at the Bakehouse heard the collisions, according to a report, and went to render assistance to Vidal and his passenger Nildo Ventura. When she asked what happened, Vidal allegedly said Ventura “was holding up a bottle which they were sharing, and it made it where he couldn’t see.” The witness asked “bottle, like alcohol?” Vidal allegedly replied “yes.” The witness stated she was “dumbfounded” and asked, “you were drinking alcohol in the car?” Vidal allegedly replied “yes, we both were.”

Tisbury Police have requested an “immediate threat” suspension of Vidal’s drivers license.

Vidal pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court on June 24. His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 1.