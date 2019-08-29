Cannabis competition grows on Mechanic’s Street

Marijuana entrepreneur Geoff Rose has set his sights elsewhere in Vineyard Haven to open an adult-use marijuana shop.

“I have identified another location in Vineyard Haven,” Rose told The Times. “It’s located at 15 Mechanic’s St. It’s owned by Island Copper.”

Rose has opted to abandon plans for a storefront off State Street at the Woodlawn Center after pushback from nearby businesses.

“It was in the best interest of everyone to look for another location,” Rose said.

Rose has a potential competitor close by, seasonal West Tisbury resident Noah Eisendrath, the owner of two Boston bars, made a preliminary presentation, along with Josh Silver of Silver Therapeutics to open a recreational cannabis outlet at 65 Mechanic’s St. Eisendrath has come under scrutiny for lapses in carding underage drinkers at Wonder Bar, a venue he owns in Boston.

In West Tisbury, Rose, via his firm Patient Centric, has already created a cultivation facility at 90 Dr. Fisher Road in West Tisbury and a medical marijuana dispensary at 510 State Road in West Tisbury. He’s now secured a location at 501 State Road for a recreational cannabis outlet. Rose described it as “adult use,” a term he prefers to recreational.

“The next step is to begin a substantive conversation about the host community agreement,” he said.

Rose went before West Tisbury selectmen late Wednesday afternoon to float the idea of a host community agreement pursuant to the recreational cannabis outlet. Rose suggested to the board that the agreement already reached for the cultivation facility on Dr. Fisher would be an apt template to use in drafting a new deal. Rose told the board he hoped to come before them in roughly two weeks to hold a formal public discussion on the host-community agreement, which outlines how much the town would receive in an impact fee up to 3 percent and what type of support the facility would provide to nonprofits and other philanthropic organizations, among other things. Towns receive 3 percent of gross revenues from a facility located in a town under state regulations set by the Cannabis Control Commission.

In the meantime, Rose said his attorney would send a draft agreement to town administrator Jennnifer Rand to pass along to the selectmen. The board was onboard.

Rose later said eventually he hopes to offer medical and recreational cannabis from single addresses in Vineyard Haven and West Tisbury.