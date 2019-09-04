Celebration of life for Davin A. Tackabury

A memorial service for Davin A. Tackabury is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. Davin’s parents, Kathleen and Wayne Tackabury, have set up a scholarship fund in his name: the Davin A. Tackabury Scholarship Fund, to benefit students studying the arts. In lieu of flowers, Davin’s parents ask that you help them keep his memory alive by considering a donation.

Checks made out to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, with “Davin A. Tackabury Scholarship Fund” in the memo line, may be sent to M.V. Public Schools, c/o Marylee Schroeder, 4 Pine St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of The Times.