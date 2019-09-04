Tech security blip no danger, SSA says

A short lag in a security certificate renewal resulted in some users of the Steamship Authority website receiving a security warning when logging onto the site. However, there was no threat, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said.

“There was a brief issue on Sunday with a site security certificate that renewed on Sept. 1, and may have caused the errors,” Driscoll emailed. “The errors would have resolved by reloading the site, and would have affected a small number of users. The site itself was not down at any point.”

Drscoll noted SSA web service and firewalls weren’t involved. “The certificate is issued by a third party to verify that we own the website and to ensure that the users are connected to a legitimate site,” he wrote. “It’s good for a certain length of time and has to be renewed — this was on Sunday. It has nothing to do with who provides our Internet service or our firewall.”