Dershowitz presents new book amid protests

Lawyer and academic advocates for two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Alan Dershowitz presented his new book at a packed West Tisbury library amid protests condemning him for his association with his past client, Jeffrey Epstein.

Dershowitz, a high-profile lawyer and academic, spoke on his new book “Defending Israel: The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client.”

He was met at the library steps by protestors holding signs saying “Brilliant lawyers defend the victims, not the rapists,” and “14 or 15 is not the age of consent anywhere or anytime.”

A larger sign read “We stand for Jane Doe.” representing Epstein’s victims.

As Dershowitz entered, the protesters began to shout “shame.”

One woman asked Dershowitz if he thought Epstein was a terrible man, to which he replied “yes.”

Dershowitz then said he supports the right to free speech, and would defend the protesters even for protesting at his own event.

“If the police tried to remove you I would defend your right to free speech, unlike you not defending my right to free speech,” Dershowitz said.

Inside the library conference room, the environment was antithetical to the demonstration going on out front.

Dershowitz said the central topic of his new book “closely relates” to the protests being held against him in that “defending Israel today, particularly on college and university campuses, has become very challenging.”

“Whenever I speak on school campuses, even before I represented Jeffrey Epstein, I was protested,” Dershowitz said. “I was protested in New Zealand, I was protested in Germany, I was protested in Israel!”

He said the Israel-Palestine debate is inherently controversial, and the divisiveness of opinions is a “microcosm of what’s going on in the country.”

“We have become a terribly divided and polarized country. And I have to tell you, without getting too political, the current president of the United States is largely responsible for that,” Dershowitz said.

According to Dershowitz, he is pro-Palestine and pro-Israel. He said the last time he chose sides “was when [he] was a kid playing stick ball,” apart from when he is required to defend a client.

“Ok, when I represent defendants I choose sides. I obviously have to defend them zealously and to the best of my ability,” Dershowitz said.

He said Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and in the Declaration of Independence of Israel, it calls for equal rights for all.

“Has that promise been kept in reality? No. Has our promise been kept in reality? No,” Dershowitz said.

The two-state solution, according to Dershowitz, is the best solution for both Israel and the Palestineans.